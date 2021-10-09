IPL 2021: David Warner's Emotional Messages to Sunrisers Hyderabad Fans After SRH Vs MI

David Warner shared an emotional message on Instagram on Friday, thanking Sunrisers Hyderabad fans. He posted the message after SRH's final match against the Mumbai Indians.

His post reads, "Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100%. I can't thank you all enough for the support shown. It's been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all!! #respect #cricket #hyderabad One last effort today "

Warner has had a difficult season at SRH. He was removed from the captaincy before being dropped from the squad. This year, the left-handed Australian opener has had one of his worst IPL seasons, scoring 195 runs in 8 matches and only two half-centuries.

Warner's performances have had a significant impact on the SRH season, as they will finish at the bottom of the points table regardless of the outcome of their final match.

With a mega auction planned for next season, it appears that Warner has decided to part ways with the franchise.