IPL 2021: David Warner Not Allowed To Travel With SRH's Squad?

David Warner has been absent from the SRH in the previous two games, and it has been reported that he was not permitted to travel with the squad for the match against CSK on September 30. The claims are an insult to a player like David Warner, who has done so much for the team over the years. Warner would undoubtedly want to show his talent if he was given another chance in the orange army.

However, IPL 2021 was one of the worst seasons for the SRH team. The left-hander was relieved of leadership in the first phase of IPL 2021. Kane Williamson came in to replace him, and Warner was also removed from the starting lineup. Warner got only two choices in the UAE phase, but he only scored 0 and 2 in both innings.

Also Read: IPL 2021:Best Memes On PBKS Vs KKR Match

Mufaddal Vohra, a popular fan on Twitter, tweeted that "David Warner wasn’t even allowed to travel with the team to the stadium last night for the game."

David Warner wasn't even allowed to travel with the team to the stadium last night for the game. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 1, 2021

I cleared this with Boria sir. I asked him Warner didn't travel or he wasn't allowed? He said he wasn't allowed. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 1, 2021

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were defeated once more by the Chennai Super Kings and are now officially out of contention for the playoffs. With the big auction coming up next year, SRH will be searching for players to keep in the upcoming games.