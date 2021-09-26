IPL 2021: David Warner Funny Comment On Khaleel Ahmed's Post

Sunrisers Hyderabad started their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals in the tournament's 33rd match. SRH's batting line-up failed, allowing the team to score only 134 runs, which Delhi easily chased down. However, after the game, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Khaleel Ahmed shared a photo to show the team's togetherness.

Following the match, the fast bowler shared a picture on Instagram. In the photo, Ahmed is seen holding SRH captain Kane Williamson. He also captioned the image, "Win or lose, we are together #orangearmy #ipl2021."

Aside from Williamson and Khaleel, the image also included Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, and Rashid Khan from the SRH.

Naturally, the team celebrates when they take a big wicket, and Ahmed is seen holding his captain in the image. For this, Warner wrote a funny comment. "You never touched me like this," he wrote.

