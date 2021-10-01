IPL 2021 CSK Vs SRH Highlights: Chennai Beats Hyderabad to Secure Berth in Playoffs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were beaten by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Thursday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. CSK was also the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.

CSK won the toss and chose to bowl first. In 20 overs, SRH scored 134 for seven, with opener Wriddhiman Saha blasting 44 off 46 balls. Other than Saha, no SRH batsman scored well. Chennai's Josh Hazlewood was on fire and took three wickets and Dwayne Bravo took two wickets.

Chasing a total of 135 runs, MS Dhoni hit the winning six as CSK raced to 139 for four in 19.4 overs. MS Dhoni's six not only contributed to the team's win but also assured the CSK team of entering the finals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis contributed 47 runs in the powerplay. Meanwhile, SRH's Jason Holder grabbed three wickets.