IPL 2021 CSK VS RR: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Seven Wickets, Playoff Hopes Still Alive

In a match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, RR won the match by seven wickets. CSK player Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star of the match with his super knock of 101* runs off 60 balls.

Rajasthan Royals kept their play-off dreams alive with a morale-boosting seven-wicket victory in the IPL in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, with Yashasvi Jaiswal timing it well and Shivam Dube deflating Chennai Super Kings with physical force. While Dube scored an unbeaten 64 off 42 balls, the Royals demolished a winning goal of 190 in only 17.3 overs. The Royals currently have 10 points with two games remaining.

Also Read: IPL 2021 MI Vs DC Highlights: Ashwin, Iyer Shines, Beat Mumbai Indians By Four Wickets

Yashasvi Jaiswal played an intelligent inning with 50 runs off 21 balls. Jaiswal and Shivam Dube made noise in the stadium with boundaries.

On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden hundred did not help CSK to win the game. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star player of the match. DC bowler Rahul Tewatia took three wickets.