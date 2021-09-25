IPL 2021 CSK Vs RCB Highlights: CSK Bowlers Dominate Virat Kohli Team

MS Dhoni's CSK reclaimed the top place in the rankings with a super win over Virat Kohli's RCB, with 11 balls and 6 wickets to spare.

Due to a sandstorm in Sharjah, the start of the match and the coin toss were postponed. However, CSK won the toss and invited the RCB men to bat first. Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) put up 111 runs for the opening stand. RCB could only manage 156/6 in 20 overs. The major cause for this was Dwayne Bravo, who delivered figures of 3/24 in his four overs. Shardul Thakur also took two wickets.

Chasing the target, CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (38) and Faf du Plessis (31) started with a good chase. For the first wicket, they scored 71 runs. Moeen Ali (23), Ambati Rayudu (32), Suresh Raina (17), and MS Dhoni (11*) helped the squad cross the finish line. Harshal Patel, the current Purple Cap holder, took both of their wickets but the RCB attempt was late. The Chennai Super Kings were the happier team at the end of the first innings.