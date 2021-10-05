IPL 2021 CSK vs DC Highlights: Delhi Wins Reclaims Top Position After Thriller Against Chennai

The Delhi Capitals (DC) won a hard-fought three-wicket victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai to take the lead in the points table. Delhi won the game in the last over, needing 6 runs to win.

After Dwayne Bravo removed Axar Patel (5) in the final over, Kagiso Rabada (4*) scored the winning runs on the first ball he faced. Chasing a 136 run total, Delhi lost wickets at regular intervals, but Shikhar Dhawan (39) held one end together.

Shimron Hetmyer took the chance after Dhawan was removed. With his quick-fire knock of 28 runs off 18 deliveries, Hetmyer stayed unbeaten and led the Delhi Capitals to their eleventh win of the season. Axar Patel took two wickets in the four overs and he was the player of the match.

Also Read: IPL 2021: Fan Reaction To RCB vs PBKS Match, Glenn Maxwell Memes Are Back

Shardul Thakur was Chennai's most successful bowler, with figures of 2/13 in four overs. Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets, while Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, and Dwayne Bravo each took one.

In the first innings of the match, Ambati Rayudu's (55*) and MS Dhoni gave solid performances in the middle overs.

The Delhi Capitals have moved to the top of the points table with 20 points, increasing their prospects of finishing in the top two. Chennai dropped to second place in the points standings.