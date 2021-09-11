IPL 2021: CSK Players Travelling From Manchester To Dubai For Quarantine

Following the cancellation of the Manchester Test, the Chennai Super Kings are attempting to get the Indian players on the team to Dubai by Saturday. The players will then be quarantined for six days before joining the rest of the squad members who are already in the IPL 2021 bubble.

Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali, and Sam Curran were all part of their respective international Test teams in Manchester, but with the 5th Test between India and England canceled on Friday, the franchise is attempting to get the players on board as soon as possible.

The initial idea was for them to be transferred from one bubble to another via a chartered airplane, but CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan indicated that this is no longer a possibility.

If the players get to the UAE by Saturday, they will have enough time to stay in quarantine and prepare for the important game against old rivals, MI.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 and the first match is between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.