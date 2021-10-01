IPL 2021: CSK Enters Playoffs, Check How Thalaiva Dhoni Fans Reacted

In the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, CSK won the match by six wickets. With this win, CSK became the first team to enter the playoffs.

CSK, the three-time champions, had a poor season last year, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history.

"It means a lot since we said we wanted to come back strong the previous time. We're renowned for it, and there was a lot on the line "Dhoni stated this during the post-match presentation.

The Chennai Super Kings players played a magnificent inning and led the team to the playoffs. Openers Ruth Raj Gajwad and Faf du Plessis made 79 run partnership. Dhoni finished the match in his style with a six.

Meanwhile, CSK fans are celebrating on social media as CSK was the first team to enter the playoffs in IPL 2021.