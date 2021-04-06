IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Slogan, Jersey, CSK Players Auction Value, Anthem Song, Highest Scores Till Date

Apr 06, 2021, 15:49 IST
Indian Premier league is a synonym for entertainment. New sponsors, New team jerseys, new players and new slogans all happen during IPL. 
Chennai Super Kings Jersey:
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni revealed their team Jersey for IPL 2021. There are significant changes in the jersey design and added Myntra as their main sponsor
Here is the CSK jersey:

Chennai Super Kings Slogan:
 The team slogan is Yellove and Whistlepodu. Whistlepodu means cheering the team by blowing whistles in a classic way in Chennai style.
Chennai Super Kings Anthem Song:
CSK anthem song starts with their slogan Whistlepodu. The song starts with Whistles and it represents players' success and team win.
Here is the link for the anthem song:

CSK players Auction value and Highest scores:

Player                          Auction Value Highest Score Total Number Of Wickets
MS Dhoni  15 cr 84    -
Suresh Raina 11 cr 100      -
Dwayne Bravo  6.4 cr 70        -
Francois du Plessis 1.6 cr 96    -
Ravindra Jadeja  7cr 50 114
Amabti Rayadu 2.2 cr 100    -
Karan Sharam 5cr 39 59
Imran Tahir  1 cr 13 80
Deepak Chahar 80L 39 45
Shardul Thakur  2.6 cr   - 46
Lungisani Ngidi 50L    - 20
Moeen Ali  7 cr 66 10
K Gowtham 9.25 cr 33 13
Sam Curran  5.5 cr 55 23
Robin Uthappa  3 cr 87  -
Cheteshwar Pujara  50 L 51   -
Mitchell Santner  50 L 22 6
Josh Hazlewood  2 cr   - 1
Ruturaj Gaikwad 20 L 72  -
Jagadeesan  20 L   -   -
KM Asif 40 L      -   -
R Sai Kishore 20 L   -   -
C Hari Nishaanth 20 L    -   -
M Harisankar Reddy 20 L    -   -
K Bhagath Varma 20 L   -    -
