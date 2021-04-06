IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Slogan, Jersey, CSK Players Auction Value, Anthem Song, Highest Scores Till Date

Indian Premier league is a synonym for entertainment. New sponsors, New team jerseys, new players and new slogans all happen during IPL.

Chennai Super Kings Jersey:

Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni revealed their team Jersey for IPL 2021. There are significant changes in the jersey design and added Myntra as their main sponsor

Here is the CSK jersey:

Chennai Super Kings Slogan:

The team slogan is Yellove and Whistlepodu. Whistlepodu means cheering the team by blowing whistles in a classic way in Chennai style.

Chennai Super Kings Anthem Song:

CSK anthem song starts with their slogan Whistlepodu. The song starts with Whistles and it represents players' success and team win.

Here is the link for the anthem song:

CSK players Auction value and Highest scores: