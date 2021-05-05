IPL 2021 Cancelled: Will UAE Host ICC T20 World Cup?

The bubble has burst, and the Indian Premier League has been suspended after the players and staff tested positive for Coronavirus. The IPL postponement will definitely have an impact on the ICC T20 World Cup. Sixteen teams from different nations are expected to join the tournament.

The question now is whether the ICC T20 World Cup will be held in India. However, there is still time to register for the tournament, which will take place in October and November. With fingers crossed, the country's condition will have improved by then. But how will the BCCI persuade stakeholders that the tournament will be held safely?

Earlier, the BCCI stated that it is too early to discuss the T20 World Cup, while also confirming that the event will be held in the UAE.

If India is unavailable, the ICC sees the UAE as a viable option. The BCCI is in charge of the UAE's administration. This means that if fans are allowed on the field, the proceeds from ticket sales will go to our board of directors. A final decision on this may come at the ICC meeting shortly.