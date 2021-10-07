IPL 2021 : Best Memes On SRH vs RCB Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) winning streak in the IPL 2021. In a nail-biting thriller at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, they defeated Bangalore by four runs. Last night, the Hyderabad-based franchise won their third game of the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli lost his wicket on the sixth ball of the innings while chasing 142 runs to win. A 54-run partnership between Devdutt Padikkal and Glenn Maxwell kept RCB's hopes alive. Kane Williamson, the captain of the SRH, then broke the stand with a brilliant throw to run out Maxwell.

RCB were suddenly put under pressure. AB de Villiers and Shahbaz Ahmed did everything they could to get the team over the line. A strong bowling performance, on the other hand, helped the SRH team to win the game.

RCB fans when they find out that only 1 team has gone on to win the IPL after playing the eliminator and that was SRH after they beat RCB in IPL 2016 final #RCBvSRH #SRHvsRCB #IPL2021 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ED4Qjq2vTy — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) October 7, 2021