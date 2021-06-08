IPL 2021: BCCI Plans To Shift Final Match to October 15

The BCCI is considering limiting the frequency of doubleheaders in the UAE's scorching September heat, by pushing the IPL final back to October 15.

The tournament will begin on September 19 and end on October 10. While the final was originally scheduled for October 10, the BCCI and the Emirates Cricket Board are considering extending the prestigious T20 tournament to October 15.

The window is from September 15 to October 15. Initially, BCCI planned to have ten doubleheaders. However, having 10-afternoon matches in such a small window between the third and fourth week of September can be physically tiring for players.

The BCCI intends to gain high viewership by rescheduling the final match for October 15. The final match is on Friday in India, which marks the beginning of the weekend, and Vijayadashami falls on that date, so there is a high likelihood of more viewership. In Dubai October 15 is a holiday, people will flock to the stadium to watch the profitable tournament. In addition, instead of 10, the number of doubleheaders could be lowered to five or six.