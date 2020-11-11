IPL 2020: Twitter Reactions, Funniest Memes After Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals in Finals

The most awaited 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians won the match by defeating Delhi Capitals in the finals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. MI lifted their fifth IPL trophy.

IPL 2020 season has been delayed due to the dangerous coronavirus pandemic and finally, it started on September 19th. After two months of fabulous cricket episodes, Mumbai Indians defeated the Delhi capitals by five wickets in the finals. The Rohit Sharma led team entered their sixth IPL final after defeating Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1. After the victory of Mumbai Indians, the internet celebrated the success with some memes. Here are some of the funny and interesting memes that surfaced online.

