IPL 2020: Twitter Reactions, Funniest Memes After Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals in Finals
The most awaited 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians won the match by defeating Delhi Capitals in the finals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. MI lifted their fifth IPL trophy.
IPL 2020 season has been delayed due to the dangerous coronavirus pandemic and finally, it started on September 19th. After two months of fabulous cricket episodes, Mumbai Indians defeated the Delhi capitals by five wickets in the finals. The Rohit Sharma led team entered their sixth IPL final after defeating Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1. After the victory of Mumbai Indians, the internet celebrated the success with some memes. Here are some of the funny and interesting memes that surfaced online.
(Delhi Fans after todays Match😩)
Congratulations MI Well Played 🙌#IPL2020 #MIvsDC #IPL2020final pic.twitter.com/1bqmSC0FrS
— Karan gupta (@Karangupta1611) November 10, 2020
As usual ....🚶 pic.twitter.com/YArefwYn3Y
— Badri 🔥 (@PspkFan_4Ever) November 10, 2020
Bs kro.#IPLfinal #DCvMI #mumbaiindians #MumbaiIndiansTNFC2O #DelhiCapitals #RohitSharma #csk pic.twitter.com/yKHGcJCCsr
— Abhyuday shukla (@Abhyudayshukl12) November 10, 2020
#IPLfinal
Mumbai won. there 5th title and 2nd title on the row
fans be like😂 pic.twitter.com/xYdjlKKtsj
— Amar Deep (@AmarDee82534833) November 10, 2020
Rohit sharma contribution in winning IPL trophies for #MI : pic.twitter.com/RypvLQDfCw
— 🏌️ (@NTR_Warrior) November 10, 2020
CSK fans after watching MI winning their 5th title and they are still with 3 titles -#IPL2020 😤 pic.twitter.com/TxFaibVUxk
— Brainfaded (@iRoshan_Rv) November 10, 2020
#MI won their 5th Cup
Me as a #CSK fan : pic.twitter.com/rKuLX5mX3I
— Rohith👌🌟Fan (@Rohith_SSMBFan) November 10, 2020