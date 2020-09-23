Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2020 campaign with a 16 run victory over Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah. On Tuesday, a match took place between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Now, the controversial decision made by the third umpire has been the buzz on social media.

Tom Curran was given not-out by the third umpire. After this, Sakshi Dhoni slammed the official for his decision. Sakshi, the wife of MS Dhoni, the captain of CSK urged the officials to use technology in the correct manner. She took to her Twitter and wrote a tweet. However, she soon deleted the tweet. She tweeted as, “If u r using the technology, then use it the right way… out is out whether its catch out or lbw." Here is the deleted tweet.

Sakshi Dhoni shared an Instagram story that reads: “First time I have seen the third umpire is being referred after the player has been given out! Umpiring needs to be improved in such a prestigious tournament! Billions watching it! @iplt20”. Even this story was deleted later.

TV replays displayed that the ball had gone off Tom Curran's thigh pad and not his bat. The ball didn't even carry to Dhoni. After being adjudged out, the batsman was asked to resume batting. He finished unbeaten at 10 off nine deliveries. The umpire skipped to look for LBW, and the ball tracker revealed that the stumps were being struck, which meant that the batsman was out.