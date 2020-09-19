Finally, the wait for the most awaited cricket tournament is over. IPL 2020 is all set to start on Saturday (September 19th) in the UAE. The opening match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chennai Super Kings won the trophy for three times whereas Mumbai Indians won a record four titles.

The opening ceremony will not take place and there are no cheerleaders this season and it is going to be the most unusual sight for the world's richest franchise-based cricket tournament. IPL is going to take place following strict social distancing rules.

The match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will start at 7:30 pm IST and 6 pm local time. The toss will take place 30 minutes just before the match i.e. is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels. One can also watch the live stream of the IPL opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Disney+ Hotstar using VIP or Premium plans.

Originally, IPL 2020 was scheduled to take place on March 29th but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI has pushed back the start date of the Indian Premier League 2020 to September 19th.

Here is all you need to know about IPL 2020: