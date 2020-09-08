West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle completed his six-day quarantine in Dubai. Finally, he has joined the Kings XI Punjab team. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19th to November 10th in the UAE. It is spread across eight venues and the matches will be played in three cities - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

The 40-year-old Gayle catches the ball and jumps over the rope. He regains balance and pops back in the playing area and completes the catch.

Kings XI Punjab shared a small video on its Twitter handle and captioned it as, "People who think that's a six can reply to this tweet." The replies have been restricted to only person tagged in the tweet.

Chris Gayle has scored 4,484 runs in the IPL from 125 matches. He holds the highest individual score in the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 schedule. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will take on each other in the opening match of the tournament.

Here are few more videos from the Twitter handle of KXIP.