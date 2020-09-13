Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) players Harpreet Brar and Mayank Agarwal, renamed as “Mayank Singh Aujla” by Brar gave a sneak peek into their hotel.

The video starts with Harpreet Brar introducing himself and then comes Mayank and he says that he has formally been given the name of Mayank Singh Aujla. In the video, one could see the hard-working section where the players do work out sessions and there is another room that is always full of players playing different games.

One could also see the Chil Yara room - the activity room and it is the place to time pass. Players are seen enjoying their time on the snooker and also playing table tennis. In the video, one could spot captain KL Rahul, coach Anil Kumble, Mohammed Shami, Chris Gayle discussing something. Here is the full video.

Here are few more videos from the Instagram handle of Kings XI Punjab team.

KXIP made the final of the IPL in 2014 but since then they haven't been able to make the playoffs. The Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place at Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai in the UAE. Sixty games will be played in 53 days in the IPL. This would be the second time for the IPL in the UAE, after the first 20 matches of the tournament were staged in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in 2014 because of the general elections in India.