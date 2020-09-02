King XI Punjab (KXIP) players are practicing hard in the challenging Dubai weather since the last week. After an intense practice session, players took a break and decided to hit the beach to have some fun time without pondering much about the game. Kings XI Punjab shared a small video on its Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Training de ‘beach' thoda fun vi jaruri hai." In the video, one could see players enjoying their day off on a private beach. Here is the video.

In the video, one could see Mayank Agarwal relaxing on a beach chair while Anil Kumble, the head coach displayed his photography skills and helped Mohammed Shami grab the moon with his palm.

Kings XI Punjab also shared a post of KL Rahul playing an inside out shot over covers. Rahul played the shot with pure elegance. Here is the video.

IPL 2020 is all set to start on September 19 and the final will take place on November 8th. It is spread across eight or more different venues and the matches will be played in three cities - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.