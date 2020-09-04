Virat Kohli is practising hard in the UAE ahead of IPL 2020. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise took to its Twitter and shared a video with a caption, "We're running out of things to say at this point, Skip!" In the video, one could see Virat in an extremely focussed position and he managed to remain in control of the ball completing a one-handed catch, before passing the ball back. Here is the video.

All teams except CSK have started their training for 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having completed the mandatory quarantine as per the government of the UAE and IPL guidelines.

A couple of days ago, Virat, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore said that, "A few months ago, you could not even imagine that you will have IPL firstly and then things started opening up and things started getting together. We saw other tournaments take place. So, we got a bit of confidence from that."

IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place from September 19 to November 10. Virat Kohli is hoping to win his first-ever trophy in the 13th season of IPL. He has been associated with the RCB since the inception of IPL in 2008. Under the leadership of Kohli, RCB reached the final once. Kohli is the top run-scorer in IPL's history. Kohli was last seen in action against New Zealand in January in a two-match Test series which the Kiwis won 2-0.