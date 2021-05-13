IOC To Go Ahead With Tokyo Olympics Despite Public Opposition

Despite widespread public opposition in Japan, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is adamant that the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will be held as expected. The IOC is optimistic that the Japanese government will be able to defeat Covid-19, and that the Games will be historic.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin on July 23, but Japan has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 infections. According to polls conducted in Japan, a majority of the country's people want the Olympics to be cancelled or postponed for the second time. Japanese tennis stars Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka have expressed concerns about the Olympics being held in Japan.

About 7,800 of the 10,500 competitors have already qualified for the Games, and preparations are in full swing around the world as athletes and federations work to get to Tokyo and put on a good display.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said, "When the Games take place, and the Japanese people are proud hosts of a historic event, I am sure that public opinion will be overwhelmingly in favor of the Games."