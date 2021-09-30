Inzamam-ul-Haq Gives Health Update: Did Not Suffer A Heart Attack

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan's former Test captain, denied the news that he had a heart attack, stating that his heart-related problems were discovered during a health check-up for an upset stomach.

The doctor performed an angiography after discovering that his artery was blocked, and they implanted stents to relieve the condition.

According to reports, the 51-year-old Inzamam suffered a heart attack in Lahore and was brought to a private hospital on Monday night after complaining of breathing difficulties, among other issues.

"I read the news that said I'd had a heart attack. No, I did not. I went to my doctor for a normal check-up, and they told me they wanted to undergo an angiogram. During angiography, doctors discovered that one artery was blocked, therefore they put stents to fix the problem "Inzamam stated on his YouTube channel.

"It went smoothly and quickly, and I was able to return home after only 12 hours in the hospital. I am in good health, "He stated.

I want to express my gratitude to everyone in Pakistan and throughout the world who has prayed for my health. "I want to thank the Pakistani people, as well as cricketers from Pakistan and throughout the world, for their good wishes," Inzamam continued.