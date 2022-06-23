International Olympics Day 2022 Theme, and History

Every year on June 23, International Olympic Day, or World Olympic Day, is commemorated as a celebration of sport, health, and community. The day gives an opportunity for everyone to come together and be active for a cause.

For the past two decades, Olympic Day has been synonymous with Olympic Day marathons throughout the world. The runs are held all over the world to encourage the practise of mass sport.

To mark the anniversary, NOCs host a variety of sports, cultural, and educational events for people of all ages, genders, social backgrounds, and athletic abilities. A few nations have even made the event a part of the school curriculum.

History of Olympic Day:

The concept of an Olympic Day was confirmed at the 42nd IOC Session in St. Moritz. Doctor Gruss, a Czech IOC member, proposed the concept of a world Olympic day during the 41st Session of the International Olympic Committee in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1948. The goal was to commemorate the Olympic Movement's concept.

Olympic Day 2022 Theme:

The theme for this year is "Together, for a Peaceful World." World Olympic Day 2022 highlights the ability of sport to bring people together in peace and to build a better world.