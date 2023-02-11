Interesting Fact: Mohammed Shami Has More Sixes Than Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh in Test Format

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: India resumed day 3 play at 317. Mohammed Shami who came to bat at number 10 scored a crucial 37 runs in 47 balls with three sixes and two fours. Even after losing the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja early on Saturday, India continued to build their lead against Australia, thanks to Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami. Todd Murphy dismissed Ravindra Jadeja, but the Axar-Shami partnership held India in the lead.

Under Mohammed Shami's name, there were 25 sixes, which was highest more than Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, and other players.

Brendon McCullum, a former swashbuckling New Zealander, has the most sixes in Test matches. After making his Test debut against South Africa in 2004, Brendon McCullum scored 107 sixes in 101 Tests. Virender Sehwag has the most sixes in a Test match for an Indian. The former opening batter ranks sixth on the list of Test players with the most sixes, with 91 in 104 matches. Sehwag hit 243 sixes in 374 matches.

Indian players who hit more sixes in Test cricket:

Mohammed Shami (25)

Virat Kohli (24)

Ravi Shastri (22)

Yuvraj Singh (22)

Irfan Pathan (18)

Cheteshwar Pujara (15)

Shikhar Dhawan (12)

At the time of writing this article, India was 399 for 9. Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 84. India leads by 223 runs

