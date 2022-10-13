Inox To Screen T20 World Cup 2022 Matches, Conditions Apply

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 begins on October 16, with the Super 12 stage beginning on October 22. The final will take place on November 13 in Melbourne. India will begin their mega tournament with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

For Indian cricket fans who didn't get tickets and want to feel the live experience, here is the good news. INOX Leisure Ltd, a leading multiplex chain, will live stream all of India's matches at the next ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at its cinema halls throughout the country. In this regard, INOX Leisure announced in a statement that they had signed an agreement with International Cricket Council (ICC) to live stream the matches in theaters.

INOX will broadcast all of Team India's group matches, semi-finals, and final matches. The live matches will be aired across INOX multiplexes in over 25 cities, the company stated.

The 25 city list and ticket details will be announced shortly, stated INOX organizers.

