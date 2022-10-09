Injured Pawan Sherawat Will Be Back, Assures Coach Udaya Kumar

Pro Kabaddi Season 9: Pawan Sehrawat, captain of the Tamil Thalaivas, was hurt during the match against the Gujarat Giants on Saturday at the Sri Kanteerava indoor stadium in Bengaluru.

Pawan injured his right knee while attempting to tackle Gujarat player Chandran Ranjith. Pawan, unable to move, was seen in pain as the game came to a halt.

He had to be stretchered off afterward, and his injury appeared to be serious. However, Tamil Thalaivas coach Udaya Kumar was upbeat about Pawan's availability for the forthcoming matches. "Pawan should be back in 2-3 days," he said during the press conference.

Pawan was signed by Bengaluru Bulls for 2.26 crore rupees ahead of this season, making him the most expensive player in PKL history. The 23-year-old is currently 14 raid points shy of 1000 career raid points.

