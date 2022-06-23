INDW vs SLW: Disappointed Fans Troll BCCI For This Reason

India will play three T20Is in Sri Lanka, followed by three ODIs, as the Women in Blue return to international cricket for the first time since their World Cup campaign ended.

While fans were overjoyed to learn about the series, they were also disappointed because no major media purchased the rights to televise the game.

The first T20I is on June 23 and the match starts at 2:30 PM IST. However, fans were unhappy to find that the six games between the two national teams would not be shown on television. Twitter users chastised the BCCI for failing to take up an initiative for the Indian women's squad, despite the fact that the board is set to earn INR 48,390 crore from the sale of IPL broadcast rights.

The games will be broadcast on Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) official YouTube channel, as revealed by the board on its Twitter handle on Wednesday, June 22, evening.

Here are the reactions:

The ongoing T20 series between Indian women and Sri Lankan women will not be telecast live on TV either! Bcci should be ashamed to think of this! This is not a warmup match or an unofficial series#SLvIND #BCCI #BCCIWomen #ICC #Indian #CricketTwitter #StarSports #SonySports — Ponraj (@Ponraj84841363) June 23, 2022

Why sony and Star both are not telecast womens cricket.

How to build and improve their confidence. ?

Women's also have same Rights as men's cricket team.

Think about it india !!!#starsports#SonyLIV #sonytv#star_sports#sony_ten#BCCI #bcciwomen #women_cricket — Hardeep Sain (@HardeepSain3) June 22, 2022