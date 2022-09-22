INDW vs ENGW 3rd T20I Highlights In Pictures: India Seal Series After 23 Years

India defeated England by 88 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) and seal the WODI series against England.

Batting first, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 143 to put up a massive score of 333-5 in the first innings.

After 23 years, India has won its first bilateral WODI series in England.

Anjum Chopra scored a century and a half-century to help India win an ODI series 2-1 in 1999. Mithali Raj made her India debut on the tour.

This is also the first time the England women's team has lost a series at home against a team other than Australia since 2007.

The Indian side scored 62 runs in the final three overs, thanks to the captain, who was in imperious form while earning her sixth WODI century.

Renuka Singh of India was the standout of the bowlers, taking four wickets.

