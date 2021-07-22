INDVsENG: ECB Names England Squad

England has chosen a 17-man squad for the first two Tests of the five-match Test series against India, which begins on Wednesday, August 4 at Trent Bridge.

England Men's squad:

Joe Root Captain, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stoke, Mark Wood

After missing the Tests against New Zealand, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, and Sam Curran have returned to the Test team. The 17-man team for the first two Tests also includes Haseeb Hameed and Ollie Robinson.

Due to injuries, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes are still unable to play.