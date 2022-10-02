Indonesia: More Than 127 People Dead, Several Injured In Football Stampede

Football: Indonesian police announced on Sunday that 127 people were killed and 180 were injured in a stampede that occurred overnight during a football match in the province of East Java.

Following the conclusion of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya, supporters of the losing club entered the pitch, and police used tear gas, causing a stampede and incidents of suffocation, according to East Java police head Nico Afinta.

The Indonesian top league, BRI Liga 1, has stopped games for a week following the 3-2 victory by Persebaya, and an inquiry has been initiated, according to the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI).

There have been prior outbreaks of disturbance during matches in Indonesia, with fierce competition between teams occasionally leading to violence among fans. The videos and pictures were surfacing

#Breaking: Just in - At least 108 people confirmed dead after a football match between Arema and Persebaya in #Indonesia, after they were cornered by riot police after a clash, and got tear gassed, with no other place to run or hide and dying of oxygen shortages duo to the gas. pic.twitter.com/S9mEPJVpUg — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) October 1, 2022

Also Read: Irani Cup: Sarfaraz Khan Hits Century, Fans Ask BCCI To Select Him In Test Team