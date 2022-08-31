India's Wrestling Squad For World Senior Championships
Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are among the top Indian wrestlers nominated for the World Senior Championships, which will be held from September 10 to 18 in Belgrade, Serbia.
Following trials at the SAI Training Centres in Lucknow and Sonepat, the Indian squad was announced
The women's team will be captained by Tokyo Olympian Vinesh, who earned a hat-trick of gold medals earlier this month at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, while the men's freestyle squad will comprise Olympic medalists Bajrang and Ravi Dahiya, as well as 2019 World Championships silver medalist Deepak Punia.
Women's squad for World Senior Championships:
50kg: Retrial to be held
53kg: Vinesh Phogat
55kg: Sushma Shooken
57kg: Sarita Mor
59kg: Mansi Ahlawat
62kg: Sonam Malik
65kg: Shefali
68kg: Nisha Dahiya
72kg: Reetika
76kg: Priyanka
Men's squad for World Senior Championships:
Freestyle:
Ravi Dahiya (57kg)
Pankaj Malik (61kg)
Bajrang Punia (65kg)
Naveen Malik (70kg)
Sagar Jaglan (74kg)
Deepak Mirka (79kg)
Deepak Punia (86kg)
Vicky Hooda (92kg)
Vicky Chahar (97kg)
Dinesh Dhankar (125kg)