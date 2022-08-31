India's Wrestling Squad For World Senior Championships

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are among the top Indian wrestlers nominated for the World Senior Championships, which will be held from September 10 to 18 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Following trials at the SAI Training Centres in Lucknow and Sonepat, the Indian squad was announced

The women's team will be captained by Tokyo Olympian Vinesh, who earned a hat-trick of gold medals earlier this month at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, while the men's freestyle squad will comprise Olympic medalists Bajrang and Ravi Dahiya, as well as 2019 World Championships silver medalist Deepak Punia.

Women's squad for World Senior Championships:

50kg: Retrial to be held

53kg: Vinesh Phogat

55kg: Sushma Shooken

57kg: Sarita Mor

59kg: Mansi Ahlawat

62kg: Sonam Malik

65kg: Shefali

68kg: Nisha Dahiya

72kg: Reetika

76kg: Priyanka

Men's squad for World Senior Championships:

Freestyle:

Ravi Dahiya (57kg)

Pankaj Malik (61kg)

Bajrang Punia (65kg)

Naveen Malik (70kg)

Sagar Jaglan (74kg)

Deepak Mirka (79kg)

Deepak Punia (86kg)

Vicky Hooda (92kg)

Vicky Chahar (97kg)

Dinesh Dhankar (125kg)