India's Track Record at Men's Hockey World Cup

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will be hosted in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to January 29. India has competed in all 14 Men's Hockey World Cups to date, and will also participate in the 15th, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. In the 15th edition of the Hockey World Cup 2023, India is eying to win the title. The Indian team will attempt to end a 48-year drought by winning the FIH Hockey World Cup. The Indian team's sole victory came in 1975.

India's journey in Hockey World Cup:

Hockey Men's World Cup started in 1971. India was one of the favorites, but their in the semi-finals India lost to Pakistan and settled for Bronze.

The Indian hockey team won the Men's Hockey World Cup for the first time in 1975, defeating arch-rival Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Unfortunately, India was unable to capitalize on the victory, and the Indian men's hockey squad began to fade after the 1980s. India's greatest results at the men's hockey World Cup since its 1975 success are two fifth-place finishes in 1982 and 1994.

India’s result at Men’s Hockey World Cup:

1971 – 3rd place

1973 - Runners–up

1975 - India (Champions)

1798 – 6th Place

1982 - 5th place

1986 – 12th place

1990 – 10th place

1994 – 5th place

1998 – 9th place

2002- 10th place

2006 - 11th place

2010 - 8th place

2014- 9th place

2018 – 6th place

