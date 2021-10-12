India's T20 World Cup Schedule Altered, Check Match Cancellations And New Fixtures

The schedule for India's T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches has been changed. Initially, Virat Kohli's men were scheduled to face England on October 18 before facing Australia in an afternoon match on October 20.

In the new schedule, India and Australia will see each other on October 18 in Dubai, at 7:30 PM IST. The Indian cricket team will play against South Africa in its second warm-up match on October 20 in Dubai at 7:30 p.m. IST.

The venue for both games has also been changed for India's warm-up games. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium was supposed to host both of India's warm-up matches, according to the previous schedule. The matches, however, will now take place at the ICC Academy Grounds in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the England cricket team will play their first warm-up match against Pakistan on October 18. On October 20, they will play their second warm-up match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.