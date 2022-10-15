India's Squad and Schedule At T20 World Cup 2022

Team India will start its T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG in Melbourne.

India enters this tournament after winning consecutive T20I series at home against Australia and South Africa. India has been eliminated from the group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was held in the United Arab Emirates.

India has only won the T20 World Cup once, in 2007, when it defeated Pakistan in the final of the inaugural tournament in Johannesburg.

India Schedule:

23rd October, Sunday: India vs Pakistan at 1:30 PM IST

27th October, Thursday: India vs A2 at 12:30 PM IST

30th October, Sunday: India vs South Africa at 4:30 PM IST

2nd November, Wednesday: India vs Bangladesh at 1:30 PM IST

6th November, Sunday: India vs B1 at 1:30 PM IST

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Complete Players List of All 16 Teams

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sham