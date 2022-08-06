India's Schedule at Commonwealth Games 2022 Updated With IST

The Indian wrestlers performed remarkably on the first day of their CWG 2022 campaign in Birmingham, adding six medals to India's total, three of which were gold. Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, and Sakshi Malik earned gold, while Anshu Malik claimed silver in her CWG debut.

It will be another busy day for the Indian contingent, with a slew of competitors competing in multiple sports, including nine in wrestling. India will meet England in the semi-finals of women's cricket, while India will face South Africa in the final of men's hockey.

India's schedule for CWG 2022 on Day 9:

Badminton:

Men’s singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth vs Toby Penty – 10 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Paul Georges – 10 pm

Women’s singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu vs Jin Wei Goh – 4:20 pm

Women’s singles quarterfinals: Akarshi Kashyap vs Kirsty Gilmour – 6 pm

Women’s doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Tahlia Richardson/Katherine Wynter – 10:50 pm

Boxing:

Men’s Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba – 3:30 pm

Men’s Featherweight, semifinal: Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Joseph Commey – 11:30 pm

Men’s Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg) semifinal: Rohit Tokas vs Stephen Zimba – 12:45 pm

Super Heavyweight (over 92kg) semifinal: Sagar vs Ifeanyi Onyekwere – 1:30 am

Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu Ghangas vs Priyanka Dhillon – 3 pm

Women’s Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen vs Savannah Stubley – 7:15 pm

Women’s Lightweight (57kg-60kg) semifinal: Jaismine vs Gemma Richardson – 8 pm

Wrestling:

Men’s Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar

Men’s Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra

Men’s Freestyle 74kg Final: Naveen

Women’s Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System Match 3: Vinesh Phogat

Women’s Freestyle 50 kg – Nordic System Match 3:Pooja Gehlot

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System Match 2: Vinesh Phogat

Women’s Freestyle 50 kg – Nordic System Match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg – Nordic System Match 6: Vinesh Phogat

All the Wrestling matches will start at 3:00 PM

Cricket:

Women’s T20 semi-final: India vs England – 3:30 pm

Hockey:

Men’s team semi-final: India vs South Africa – 10:30 pm

Lawn Bowls:

Men's fours final: India vs Northern Ireland – 4:30 pm