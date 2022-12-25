India's Rank At WTC Standings After Win Against Bangladesh

Team India defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series on Sunday. With a win over Bangladesh, Team India is in second place in the current World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

After defeating Shakib Al Hasan's team in the first test, India moved up to third in the WTC standings, and on Sunday, they moved up to second, increasing their prospects of reaching the WTC final next year.

The Indian squad won a hard-fought victory over Bangladesh at Mirpur, but the rewards were plenty. India's winning percentage increased from 55.77 to 58.93 as they maintained their second-place position, while Australia continues to top the table, with South Africa (54.55%) and Sri Lanka (53.33%) both staying in contention for the WTC final, in third and fourth place, respectively.

India has only four matches left. If the Men in Blue win three of the four remaining games, they will be assured a spot in the WTC final. The Border Gavaskar Trophy will be played at home against Australia next year.

