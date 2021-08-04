India's Olympic Medal Hopes Alive After Wrestlers Ravi Kumar, Deepak Punia Enter Semis

India's wrestling campaign at the Tokyo Olympics got off to a tough start when Sonam Malik was eliminated in the first round of the women's 62kg freestyle. The wrestlers, on the other hand, bounced back, with two of India's medal hopefuls putting on a display at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Ravi Kumar then beat Bulgaria's Vangelov Valentinov 14-4 on technical superiority to go to the 57kg semi-finals and boost India's medal aspirations. Later in the day, Ravi Kumar will compete in his semi-final match against Sanayev Nurislam of Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Deepak Punia, the world silver medallist and No. 3 seed in the Men's 86kg Freestyle, advanced to the semi-finals by defeating China's Zushen Lin 6-3. Deepak found himself in a dilemma when the score was 3-3 with less than a minute left on the clock.

Deepak Punia will play against D.M. Taylor in the semi-finals.

