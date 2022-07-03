India's Medal Tally At U-15 Asian Wrestling Championship

The Indian Under-15 Greco Roman Wrestling Team won two gold medals, two silver medals, and four bronze medals at the Under-15 Asian Wrestling Championship in Bahrain.

On Saturday, bouts were performed in all ten weight categories in Greco Roman style, with India claiming a total of eight medals.

Sachin won a gold medal in the 68 kg category, while Abhay won a gold medal in the 72 kg category.

Pranay Choudhary won silver in the 52 kg division, and Varun Kumar took silver in the 62 kg category. Varun Sonkar (38 kg), Aditya Kumar (48 kg), Tushar Patil (57 kg), and Hardeep (85 kg) all won bronze medals in their weight classes.

Iran won the Asian title with 205 points, while Kazakhstan finished second with 192 points and India finished third with 172 points.

Women's wrestling contests in all ten weight classes will take place on Sunday.