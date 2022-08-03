India's Medal Tally At CWG 2022 Till Date

With a spectacular opening ceremony, the Commonwealth Games 2022 was started grandly at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium. So far, the Indian contingent is ranked sixth in the CWG medal tally in 2022, with 13 medals, including 5 golds, 5 silvers, and 3 bronzes. In terms of total medals, Australia continues to lead the way with 106, followed by England (86) and New Zealand (86). (26).

Mirabai Chanu, a well-known Indian weightlifter, earned India's first gold medal in the Women's Weightlifting Championship (49 Kg) in CWG Birmingham 2022.

India is competing in the Commonwealth Games for the 18th time. India won 66 medals at the last Commonwealth Games in 2018, including 26 golds, 20 silvers, and 20 bronzes.

CWG2022 India's Medal Tally:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 42 32 32 106 2 England 31 34 31 86 3 New Zealand 13 7 6 26 4 Canada 11 16 19 46 5 South Africa 6 5 5 16 6 India 5 5 3 13 7 Scotland 3 8 15 26 8 Wales 3 2 8 13 9 Malaysia 3 2 3 8 10 Cyprus 3 1 4 8

Updated on 3rd August at 12: 00 Pm