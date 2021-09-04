India's Medal Rush at Paralympics Continues

Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana won gold and silver medals in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at Asaka Shooting Range. Manish, 19, set a Paralympic record with 218.2 points to win gold, while Singhraj won his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. Sergey Malyshev of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) took bronze.

Singhraj Adhana had the best start of the two Indians in the final, taking the lead at the table after the first ten strokes and collecting 92.1 points. Manish, who placed eighth in qualifying, had a nervous start to the final, collecting 87.2 points in the first competition stage.

Manish slipped to fourth place following the 18th shot. However, in his 19th and 20th shots, the 19-year-old Indian hit a spectacular 10.8 and 10.5 to overtake Singhraj for the first position.

In a battle for first place with a countryman, Manish concluded with 8.4 and 9.1, while Singhraj aimed for 8.5 and 9.4 in his final two shots.

Till now, India has won 15 medals at the Paralympics. On the other hand, in badminton, Suhas Yatiraj and Pramod Bhagat have reached the finals. Tarun and Manoj Sarkar will fight for the bronze medal.