India's Long Jumper Murali Sreeshankar Wins Gold At International Jumping Meeting

Indian long Jumper Murali Sreeshankar jumped to 8.31 m in his third attempt in the men's long jump at the 12th International Jumping Meeting in Greece and secured the gold medal.

The Tokyo Olympian holds the national record with a leap of 8.36m, which he set last month at the Federation Cup 2022 event.

In the 10-man competition, Sreeshankar was followed by Swede Thobias Montler, who won silver with an 8.27m leap, and Jules Pommery of France, who won bronze with an 8.17m leap. Only the top three jumpers broke the 8-meter barrier.

Athletics Federation of India tweeted that "Sreeshankar consistently jumping far. In 12th International Jumps Meeting , Kallithea, Greece, event part of World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze. Performance 8.31 meters"