India's French Open Dream Ends As Rohan Bopanna Crashes Out

India's journey in the French Open came to an end when Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Franko Skugor lost their men's doubles quarterfinal on Monday.

In a one-hour and 17-minute encounter, the 41-year-old Bopanna and Skugos were defeated 5-7 3-6 by Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez of Spain.

On Sunday, the unseeded Indo-Croat combination received a walkover in the pre-quarterfinals against Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador.

Also Read: IPL 2021: BCCI Plans To Shift Final Match to October 15

Divij Sharan and Ankita Raina both lost their first-round matches in the men's and women's doubles tournaments last week.

Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Guneswaran, and Ankita had failed to qualify for the main draw in the singles tournaments.