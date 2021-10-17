India's First Tour of Pakistan in 17 Years

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been awarded the hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2023. According to reports, the PCB now holds its home matches in Pakistan, and with them having been awarded the hosting rights, team India appears to be heading there in 2023.

The decision to award PCB hosting rights was unanimous, and sources confirmed the same. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan can host the tournament or if it will be moved to the UAE.

The tournament will be played in a 50-over format because there will be a 50-over World Cup in 2023. Due to Covid-19, the Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled.

Because of the two countries political relations, India and Pakistan now only compete in ICC events and Asia Cups. They last met in the 2019 World Cup, which was held in the United Kingdom. They will resume their rivalry next week when they face off in the league stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24.

When it comes to the PCB, the board now only hosts home games in Pakistan. For nearly a decade, the UAE was Pakistan's home, but international cricket is slowly making its way back there.

Pakistan is set to host Australia next year, and the outcome of that series could have a significant impact on whether the PCB will host the Asia Cup or not.