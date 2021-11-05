Virat Kohli Thrilled as Indian Captain Wins Toss on Birthday

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elects to bowl first in match 37 of T20 World Cup 2021. India makes one change in the team. Shardul Thakur is out and Varun Chakravarthy is in the team.

India Playing XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Scotland Playing XI:

K Coetzer, G Munsey, M Cross, C MacLeod, R Berrington, M Leask, C Greaves, M Watt, S Sharif, A Evans, B Wheal