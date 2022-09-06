India's Chances Of Qualifying In Asia Cup 2022 Final After Loss To Pakistan?

After India defeated Pakistan in the Super Match of Asia Cup 2022, the last two matches for the Men in Blue, against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, have become must-wins. A loss in either of those will effectively eliminate India from the competition, especially if it occurs against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (September 6).

Sri Lanka has already won one match in the Super 4. A win over India will make it two, and India will be unable to advance. So, if India wants to stay alive, they must first win both matches and then observe the net run rate (NRR). If two or more teams end with the same NRR, which is a real possibility.

However, if Sri Lanka and Pakistan both win two matches, the top two will be determined by the net run rate. This implies that India must win the following two matches by large scores in order to qualify.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022 IND vs SL: Why Today's Match Is Crucial For Team India

Schedule for remaining games in Asia Cup 2022:

September 6: India vs Sri Lanka

September 7: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

September 8: India vs Afghanistan

September 9: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

September 11: Final Match

All matches are set to play at Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM