India's Chances of Entering T20 World Cup Semi Finals

In the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan, the Indian team suffered a humiliating defeat by 10 wickets. The defeat could make it difficult for the Indian team to reach the semi-finals.

In the T20 World Cup 2021, India is in group 2. Along with India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Scotland, and Namibia are in the group. Out of the six teams, only two teams will enter the semi-finals. India still has four matches left to play in the tournament.

The next match for India is against New Zealand on August 31st (Sunday). On the other hand, New Zealand also did not win any matches, which means the next match is important for both the teams.

Only two teams stand a chance to qualify for the semi-finals, which means the Indian team has to win the rest of the matches. In group 2, Pakistan is currently on top after winning two matches and collecting four points against India and New Zealand. With the loss against Pakistan now, the Indian team's net run rate is negative. In such a scenario, India not only has to win all the matches but also does so by a huge margin.

Many Indian fans hoped Pakistan would win against New Zealand because if Pakistan beat New Zealand, and India beats New Zealand, there is a chance that India can continue the T20 World Cup race.

Afghanistan also seems to be a difficult opponent for the Indian team, though Afghanistan has never beaten India in this format, we cannot underestimate the team though.

If India beats the other team in the group, then India will get 8 points and Pakistan will finish with 10 points. If that happens, India and Pakistan will enter the semi-finals. So, Pakistan helped India by defeating New Zealand. Now it is India's turn. In the next match, India has to defeat New Zealand.