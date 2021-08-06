Indians Praise Women's Hockey Team Feat Against Great Britain at Tokyo 2020
The bronze medal was lost, but the Indian women's hockey team was hailed for their tenacious effort against Great Britain in the play-off match, as the country celebrated the squad's best-ever Olympic performance.
The Indian women's hockey team, who had previously defied all expectations and reached the semifinals for the first time, finished fourth after losing 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off.
For their efforts and talent, the nation is praising them despite losing the match.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted “We narrowly missed a medal in Women's Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team”
Here are the other reactions:
हॉकी का सुनहरा दौर वापस लौट आया है ! 🇮🇳
Don't break down girls, you all played superb at #Tokyo2020 by reaching top 4 in the world!
I appreciate our Women's Hockey for making India proud. #Cheer4India !! https://t.co/74J5QwxrYN pic.twitter.com/xMaGC3yLg6
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 6, 2021
India’s daughters - our determined athletes; we are immensely proud of you!
A giant leap of faith & fighting spirit by our women’s hockey team; a legacy that will inspire us to do even better!
You have shown us the way.#Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/XD9Dsqp9So
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 6, 2021
Well done #TeamIndia on giving your best and fighting till the very end. 🏑
You may have lost the match but you have won our hearts. We are all very proud of you.#Hockey #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/zf2QRM5EBE
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 6, 2021
Brilliant Effort girls. You must hold your heads up high for the magnificent effort and the spirit with which you fought. You have been instrumental in making the nation ho crazy for Hockey again @TheHockeyIndia . #IndvsGBR pic.twitter.com/b6RSXbp9rN
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2021