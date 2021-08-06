Indians Praise Women's Hockey Team Feat Against Great Britain at Tokyo 2020

Aug 06, 2021, 12:14 IST
- Sakshi Post

The bronze medal was lost, but the Indian women's hockey team was hailed for their tenacious effort against Great Britain in the play-off match, as the country celebrated the squad's best-ever Olympic performance.

The Indian women's hockey team, who had previously defied all expectations and reached the semifinals for the first time, finished fourth after losing 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off.

For their efforts and talent, the nation is praising them despite losing the match.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted “We narrowly missed a medal in Women's Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team”

Here are the other reactions:

