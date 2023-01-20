Indian Wrestlers Vows to File FIR Against WFI Chairman

The country's top wrestlers continued to protest on Thursday, saying the government had given them an assurance but no satisfactory response.

Wrestlers have stated that if the Wrestling Federation of India is not disbanded immediately, they will file multiple FIRs against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers, who have accused the WFI President of sexual exploitation and intimidation, extended their protest for a second day as additional wrestlers joined them.

Babita Phogat, a three-time CWG medalist and BJP politician, arrived at the protest site with a message from the government and told the wrestlers that their requests will be honoured while the athletes took turns sharing their negative experiences.

A delegation of wrestlers, comprising Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Sakshi Malik, and her husband Satyawrat Kadiyan, was then summoned to meet with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan, and Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal.

The wrestlers were requested to halt their protest and told that their issues will be addressed at the one-hour meeting. Wrestlers, on the other hand, desired real and urgent action and agreed to continue their protest unless the WFI president is removed and the national federation, along with all state wrestling associations in the country, is abolished.

Also Read: SA20: SRH Franchise Co-owner Kaviya Maran Gets Marriage Proposal During T20 Match, Video Viral