Indian Wrestler Sushil Kumar Files Anticipatory Bail Plea In Chattrasal Brawl Case

Olympic medalist, wrestler Sushil Kumar has filed an anticipatory bail petition, which will be heard in Rohini Court today. The Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant against the Indian wrestler and others involved in the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

Delhi police announced s bounty of Rs one lakh on Sushil and 50K on co-accused Ajay for a tip-off on their whereabouts. on Monday. The wrestler has applied for anticipatory bail only a day after the announcement.

A non-bailable warrant was released just days after Sushil was served with a lookout notice in the same case. On May 10, four days after the wrestler and his aides went missing, Delhi Police released a lookout alert.