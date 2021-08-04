Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses Argentina Match, Wins Hearts at Tokyo

The Indian women's hockey team put on a tremendous display of talent and perseverance during their semifinal match against World No. 5 Argentina at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday.

The Indian women's hockey team lost a 1-2 semi-final match to Argentina. With a penalty corner conversion, Gurjit Kaur gave India the lead early in the game. Noel Barrionuevo, Argentina's captain, equalized in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, the Argentine captain scored once more to put India behind. In the final 15 minutes, the Indian squad put up a valiant fight, but Argentina's experience helped them keep the threat at bay as they successfully held their lead.

Argentina will now compete for the gold medal against the Netherlands, while India will compete for the bronze medal against Great Britain on Friday.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian women's hockey team made Olympic history by qualifying for the semi-finals for the first time after defeating Australia 1-0.

Twitter hails the hockey time and cheering them to win bronze medal.